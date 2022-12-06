Hum Intezaar Karenge

Not Available

Manisha is the only child of wealthy widower Barrister Vikas Anand. Manisha meets fellow collegian, Ajay, and after a few misunderstandings both fall in love with each other. Manisha introduces Ajay to her dad, who approves of him, but Ajay tells him that he cannot marry Manisha until he is well settled and able to afford all the comforts of life, he needs 3 years to accumulate enough wealth and then marry Manisha. Vikas is impressed by this and agrees to wait, subsequently Manisha also agrees. Ajay keeps Manisha posted about his success story. However, after the period of 3 years, Ajay disappears from Manisha's life. Her friend informs Manisha that she knows that Ajay has married another woman, and shows her photographs of Ajay and the woman. Watch as events unfold to show why Ajay chose to marry another woman, and what steps will Manisha and her dad take to hold Ajay accountable for his promise.