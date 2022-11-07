Not Available

Hum Kaun Hai

    Dimple Kapadia, Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee star in this eerie mystery. The film centers on the Williams family -- mother Sandra and her two kids, Sarah and David, and Sandra's husband, Frank, who's away at war. Living in an isolated area with their three servants, the family begins to notice strange occurrences haunting their household. When Frank returns, Sarah tells him a horrifying secret, prompting him to investigate the mystery.

    Cast

    		Amitabh Bachchan
    		Dimple Kapadia
    		Dharmendra
    		Moushumi Chatterjee
    		Hansika MotwaniChild artist (Sara Williams)
    		Prem Chopra

