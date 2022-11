Not Available

Years after the wealthy Thakur (Kamal Kapoor) had one of his employees killed for protesting unsatisfactory working conditions, the victim's sons return with their widowed mother to seek justice. Meanwhile, Thakur's daughter Nisha refuses to marry the man her father has picked out for her and has instead fallen in love with one of the vengeful sons. Mithun Chakraborty, Zeenat Aman and Danny Denzongpa co-star.