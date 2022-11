Not Available

Hum Tum (Hindi: हम तुम, translation: You and Me, Urdu: ہم تم) is a Bollywood movie, released in India on May 28, 2004, directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Aditya Chopra and Yash Chopra. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.