Not Available

Devyani is a woman's activist, and a social worker, living in Bombay for several years. She has a younger sister, Radhika, who is of marriage age. Devyani would prefer Radhika be independent, financially and otherwise, rather than be dependent on a male. When Rahul Kumar comes to live in the neighborhood, he is instantly attracted to Radhika, but has to prove himself to her sister first.