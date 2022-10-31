Hum Tum Shabana

Not Available

Employed with Paradigm Entertainment and assigned to work under Company President Ravi Agarwal by their employer, Wadhwa, two Mumbai-based rival colleagues, Rishi Malhotra and Karthik Iyer, who both had hoped to secure Ravi's position, travel to Goa to participate in a beauty pageant 'Miss Glamorama'. Both get attracted to a nervous contestant, Shabana Raza, and do try to outwit each other to assist her in gaining confidence - but the winner turns out to be a much taller, seasoned, and determined Rhea Dixit. Crestfallen at her loss, Shabana returns home but the duo follow her there, and are told that she likes both of them but her life and marriage is not under her control.