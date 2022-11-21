Human Affairs Are Nothing

Not Available

Lim Mun-Young running a Tae-Kwondo gymnasium in Manila starts finding his uncle, who disappeared with his jewel bag in the Borneo forest by the airplane crash. In the forest, there are tribes that worship snakes. His uncle was killed by a shaman Adura. Saved by Wangbina, a beautiful shaman, just before being killed, Mun-Young falls in love with her. When Mun-Young comes back to Manila, every woman he meets is killed by snakes. In Borneo, Mun-Young gets a secret to kill Adura from an old man and then, kills Adura after several crises. Finally, he comes back to Manila with Wangbina.