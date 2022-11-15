Human Being

Not Available

Sudanese filmmaker, Ibrahim Shaddad provides a dramatic and powerful account of the trials and tribulations of a Sudanese villager in an alien, large city. Shot entirely without dialogue, the film's innovative use of sound helps tell the story of a shepherd who leaves his wife and herd to settle in a nearby town. Since its premiere at the Alexandria Film Festival, Insan has been shown in a number of festivals in the Middle East and Europe. This film is a prime example of experimental Arab cinema.