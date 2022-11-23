Human Beings

Not Available

It's the morning after the biggest party of the summer - the animal fancy dress party up at the big house and the aftermath is strewn all over town. Kids, still in their costumes, finally making their way home. Benny wakes up in the back of a car in a deserted car park high up in the hills, as the sun rises. He remembers the drugs, the drink, the dancing and Aaron's stupid Zebra suit. How could they both be wearing the same costume? But there's something else? Something to do with Unicorns, kissing, Lions and cupboards.