Human Box

    People usually don’t put much attention to old news. When the next incident occurs, the focus will soon shift. The unscrupulous company was revealed to manufacture foods with tainted ingredients. Thus, the public protested to the company and comprehensive boycott their goods. After a while, the tainted foods of this unscrupulous company had been repackaged and hit the store shelves again, but the company even claimed that it is new healthy food. What should consumers do when they find out the dark truth? Will their decide make a terrible food supply chain in future？

