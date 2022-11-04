Human Cargo

Not Available

Bonnie Brewster (Claire Trevor) and "Packy" Campbell (Brian Donlevy), rival reporters on competing newspapers, team up to put an end to a smuggling gang that brings illegal aliens to the United States, and then makes further victims of them by extortion payments. They go to Vancouver, Canada and board a ship carrying aliens. But the gang recognizes them as reporters and gang-henchmen Tony Scula (Ralf Harolde) and Ira Conklin (Harry Woods, posing as government officials take them off the ship. But Campbell recognizes Scula as the gunman who killed Carmen Zoro (Rita Hayworth).