Jae-Sung (Lee Jang-Woo) is a veterinarian. He wants to marry his fiance Jung-Sun (Kim Min-Seo) and he plans to propose to her on the Hangang pleasure boat. On that day, Jung-Sun disappears and Jae-Sung receives a phone call to play a game. Because nobody believes that Jung-Sun was kidnapped, he tries to find her himself.