Human Cobras

Gangster Tony Gardner (George Ardisson) receives news that his brother Johnny has been murdered. Watched at every turn by a mysterious figure, Tony manages to make contact with his brother's wife, Leslie (Erika Blanc), and uncovers evidence that a man by the name of Mortimer (Luciano Pigozzi) may be behind the assassination. Tony is able to track him down, but Mortimer is also murdered shortly after. Tony and Leslie must then go to Nairobi, Kenya, to find Johnny's other business partner, as everything seems to indicate that he's the murderer.