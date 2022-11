Not Available

A work with two projectors, Human Events is a film made for a dance performance by Kazuko Tsujimura at Kinokuniya Hall, Shinjuku, Tokyo. The images comprise of extreme close-ups of the dancer’s body that is massaged by a finger as the colour of the image changes. Arranged in a two (side)-by-three (down) composition, different parts of the body gets scattered in ways that defy the familiar order of the anatomy.