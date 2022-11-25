Not Available

Advancements in information technology have left a messy physiological residue. The body swiftly responds even to subtle shifts in everyday tools and regular environments. The fixation of virtual space as indiscriminate to absolute space reinforces corporeality as the site where internal and external languages collide. Ilona Sagar’s exhibition Human Factors analyses international physical measurement standards and the science of responsive design through short film, digital imagery, performance, text and audio. Ergonomic syntax, both scientific and fleshy, fuels the film’s idiosyncratic logic and Sagar’s vivid output.