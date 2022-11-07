Not Available

Human Lanterns

  • Action
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

This is it: one of the most talked about cult films ever made -- a maniacal masterpiece of the macabre, the martial arts, and the just plain weird. Shaw's first international star Lo Lieh stars as the insane swordsman who makes Chinese lamps from, yes, the skin of his enemies' sisters, mistresses, and wives. Although insanely conceived, it is beautifully filmed and unashamedly performed by a first rate cast of sexy starlets and kung-fu favorites.

Cast

Chen Kuan-TaiTan Fu
Lo LiehChao Chun Fang
Tanny Tien-NiLee Chin
Choh Seung-WanYen Chu
Lam Sau-KwanMaster Tan's Sister
Lo MengKwai Sze Yin

