The Human League Live at the Dome is a DVD by the veteran British Synthpop group The Human League, containing a recording of a complete concert. It was commissioned by the band themselves due to the success of the Virgin Records commissioned The Very Best of the Human League (DVD) the previous year; and the high uptake for their live concerts. The DVD records the entire concert played at the Brighton Dome on 19 December 2003, which was the closing night of the band's Very Best of Tour 2003. Concert set list Intro "Hard Times" "Love Action (I Believe in Love)" "Mirror Man" "Louise" "The Snake" "Heart like a Wheel" "Darkness" "All I Ever Wanted" "Open Your Heart" "The Lebanon" "One Man in My Heart" "Human" "Things That Dreams Are Made Of" "Love Me Madly?" "(Keep Feeling) Fascination" "Tell Me When" "Don't You Want Me" "Empire State Human" "Together In Electric Dreams" "The Sound of the Crowd"