Human Life: Crown of Creation

Not Available

The well-known Greek writer Sophocles wrote, "Numberless are the world's wonders, but none are more wonderful than man himself." Sophocles' timeless words still ring true, for human life exists as the crowning achievement of God's creation. As you watch this video, carefully consider the unimaginable complexity and potential of the human brain, the architectural masterwork of the hand and skeletal system, and the incredible durability of the heart. In the human body, God's creative power expresses its magnificent dimension. But there is far more to the miracle of the human experience than the wonders of the body and mind. God has made each of us for the highest purpose of all, to know and enjoy His love and care forever.