Human Nature - Reach Out

Human Nature bring the sound of the Motor City to life in this two hour theatre concert which wowed audiences across Australia in 2006. Hot on the heels of their 2nd Number 1 album 'Dancing In The Street', Human Nature release one of the group's greatest ever performances, captured here on DVD, live from Sydney's beautiful Capitol theatre. Now you can enjoy these classic songs, sung by the country's finest vocal group, over and over again. Recorded in its entirety on June 14, 2006 at Sydney's Capitol Theatre. Filmed on 9 cameras to capture every possible angle and effect one of the biggest production DVD's ever produced in Australia.