    Human People. They’re everywhere. Just look around. Where are they going? What do they want? What are they doing on their phones? There are 7 billion of us on the planet and counting, and each of us has a story to tell. Sure the majority of those billions of humans are kinda dull and their stories are pretty boring, but it only takes a tiny percentile of fascinating people to have more than enough to cast a compelling documentary series. From the creators of the hit radio/video satire series This Is That, this is Human People.

