In Human Wild, we follow a pack of humans encountering other animals. The humans are gathered in a class-like scenario to explore their original animal instincts.They have to figure out their rank, what instincts hold their pack together, and they discover new things about themselves. But when the humans meet a real wolf pack and fear sets in, what happens then? Human Wild examines what differs us humans from the other animals. The film focuses on subtle everyday situations where our original animal instincts kick in.