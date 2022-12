Not Available

Humanda Ka Mayor Bahala Na Ang Diyos is a 1993 Tagalog-language Action Crime motion picture written by Carlo J. Caparas, Gigi Javier Alfonso and Efren Montano. The movie is directed by Carlo J. Caparas. Humanda ka mayor bahala na ang diyos stars Aga Muhlach in the title role along with an ensemble cast including Kris Aquino, Dick Israel, Nida Blanca, Luis Gonzales, Robert Arevalo and Luz Valdez. It was released on 15th November 1993.