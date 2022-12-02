Not Available

On the day the prototypes for Trump’s border wall are introduced to the world, the news unsettles the students and teachers who work in the Humanities Wing at the University of Toronto Scarborough. A shaken business major takes photographs of the Humanities Wing to deal with her shock, while others in the building struggle to understand and endure, to create and resist. In the tradition of Chris Marker’s La Jetée, Humanity’s Wing utilizes the business major’s photographs to develop snapshots of these diverse stories in this lyric, immersive, and urgent meditation on the ways in which what we build shapes who we are—and how the rise of divisiveness, destruction, and hate is countered by the need to create, connect, and love.