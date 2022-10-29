Humanoid Monster, Bem

Bem, Bela and Belo arrive at a new town plagued by a series of mysterious, unsolved cases which, as they discover, are caused by another youkai, one more powerful than they have ever encountered. The story will also focus on Belo's first love, and his increasing desire to become human. In the meantime, Bem and Bela have found a way to become human, but are conflicted about whether to let just Belo turn human, or along with Belo, become humans themselves.
|Anne Watanabe
|Bela
|Kazuki Kitamura
|Akinori Natsume
|Hana Sugisaki
|Yui Natsume
|Akira Emoto
|Kao no nai otoko
|Anna Ishibashi
|Koharu Ogata
|Reona Hirota
|Hidemi Machimura
