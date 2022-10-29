Not Available

Humanoid Monster, Bem

  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nippon Television Network Corporation

Bem, Bela and Belo arrive at a new town plagued by a series of mysterious, unsolved cases which, as they discover, are caused by another youkai, one more powerful than they have ever encountered. The story will also focus on Belo's first love, and his increasing desire to become human. In the meantime, Bem and Bela have found a way to become human, but are conflicted about whether to let just Belo turn human, or along with Belo, become humans themselves.

Cast

Anne WatanabeBela
Kazuki KitamuraAkinori Natsume
Hana SugisakiYui Natsume
Akira EmotoKao no nai otoko
Anna Ishibashi Koharu Ogata
Reona HirotaHidemi Machimura

