Humans vs Zombies: A Documentary

Humans versus Zombies is a documentary style short film about 4 college students who are a team in the popular college campus game of Humans versus Zombies. The leader, Riley, the expert, Camden, the Bro, Dean and the Chick, Jennifer or JoJo all fight for their survival against the zombie horde, on a daily basis. At day four, the dysfunctional team has made their way through the game without losing a single team member, at the cost of other teams and players. In this short film, you will hear advice from veteran players and gain insight into the intensity of the game, which is anything but a game to some. This documentary short film may or may not be based on true events.