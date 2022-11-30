Not Available

In 2014, we were commissioned by the Vatican to produce a series of documentary films for a historic gathering of religious and cultural leaders from around the world, hosted by Pope Francis. The theme of the gathering was the complementarity of Man and Woman. THE HUMANUM SERIES was received with universal acclaim, blending human experiences, social sciences, art, animation, religion, and philosophy into a short-form documentary format. The production included shoots in France, Nigeria, Lebanon, Mexico, Scotland, England, and the United States.