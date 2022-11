Not Available

After abandoning his true love to marry an heiress, Gopal (Pran) proves more than just greedy when he plots his wife's murder and deserts his only child in this Bollywood romance. Years later, a remarried Gopal is shocked when his estranged daughter, Ranibala (Leena Chandavarkar), returns home. When Rajesh (Jeetendra), one of Ranibala's suitors, reveals his knowledge of her father's evil deeds, Gopal must answer for a past he's tried to forget.