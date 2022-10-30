Humko Deewana Kar Gaye

Not Available

Ravishing Jia A. Yashvardhan lives a very wealthy, though lonely, lifestyle in India with her widowed father Industrialist, A.J. Yashvardhan. In a bid to augment his business, he arranges her marriage with dynamic business tycoon, Karan Oberoi, who operates from Canada. Jia re-locates to Canada to do some shopping, and runs into a young automobile engineer, Aditya Malhotra. Both continue meeting and eventually fall in love with each other. But both are not fated to be each other's soul-mates, for Aditya is engaged to be married to "India's hottest female" Sonia Berry, while Jia will eventually marry Karan. They part and go their individual ways. Then Sonia gets an assignment with Karan, and she and Aditya get invited to his wedding. The wedding takes place with great pomp and ceremony, it is then Aditya and Jia are introduced to each other, both find that they still have feelings for each other, the same time both know that according to Hindu traditions, this marriage cannot be broken.