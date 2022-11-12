Not Available

A wealthy industrialist and business man named Raj Singhania lives in Bombay, India. He reaches up with a music band in which Karan Malhotra is the leader and Priya is his right-hand and sweetheart. Karan finds that it is not easy to achieve one's merit. A contract made between the two for his band to sing on a crusade for Raj. He agrees to do so and later on conspire with his girlfriend Priya to take over Raj vast estate by setting up his girlfriend to marry Raj fakely. On a chance encounter one day Raj and Priya both meet, where by Raj fall head over heals in love with Priya.