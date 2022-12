Not Available

Based on Bright Sheng’s modern orchestral composition of the same name, H’un (Lacerations) finds Wills incorporating representational elements, combined with her signature photograms and abstract images. In Sheng’s 23-minute piece, which is far more extroverted than the sound in Wills’s previous films, she found an opportunity to break out of her typical styles, using everyday objects like a shoe or a cracker to illustrate the film noir-ish score with a touch of humor.