Not Available

Hung As Fuck

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Lucas Entertainment

    Lucas Entertainment's exclusive model Leo Alexander leads the charge of men who can easily brag that they're Hung As Fuck! And when a guy is as hung as Leo, such an endowment can't go to waste: that's why he's paired up with Max Cameron, a true porn star who knows how to fully appreciate every raw inch of Leo's foot-long piece of meat! An all-star cast featuring Michael Lucas, Bryce Evans, Jake Andrews, Rikk York, and Pedro Andreas supports Leo and Max's bareback encounter. Can you handle a guy who is Hung As Fuck? We sure hope so!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images