Hung Like a Horse

Not Available

He was already different even before he was born. His eccentric mother took fancy on horses during her conception, and this led to his being born with animal appeal. As he grew up, he became the object of people's curiosity. But the moment he became a full grown man, his strange physical endowment turned him into an object of desire. Girls and even gays fell under his incredibly wild sex appeal, and he got himself the reputation of being a ladies' man. Until he met the woman who would change his life forever.