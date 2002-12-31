2002

Hunger Point

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2002

Studio

Jaffe/Braunstein Films

Meet the Hunters your typical all-American family: two committed parents and two lovely daughters. However, looks can be deceiving because this family is plagued by the nit-picking comments of an overzealous mother determined to keep her daughters thin. The results of this mother's tyranny is unimaginable. This movie really captures the dangers of eating disorders like no other. Based on the best-selling book of the same name.

Cast

Barbara HersheyMarsha Hunter
Christina HendricksFrannie Hunter
Susan May PrattShelly Hunter
John GetzDavid Hunter
Stephanie MillsAbby
Alec McClureCharlie

View Full Cast >

Images