Hunger Point

Meet the Hunters your typical all-American family: two committed parents and two lovely daughters. However, looks can be deceiving because this family is plagued by the nit-picking comments of an overzealous mother determined to keep her daughters thin. The results of this mother's tyranny is unimaginable. This movie really captures the dangers of eating disorders like no other. Based on the best-selling book of the same name.
|Barbara Hershey
|Marsha Hunter
|Christina Hendricks
|Frannie Hunter
|Susan May Pratt
|Shelly Hunter
|John Getz
|David Hunter
|Stephanie Mills
|Abby
|Alec McClure
|Charlie
