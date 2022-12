Not Available

When superhunk Rex Morgan comes to Hollywood, he moves in with his old college roommate, Marc Bennett (Leigh Erickson). In college, Marc suppressed the "intense" desires he had for Rex. Back then, Rex was unsure of himself, but that was then! How things have changed for both of these studs. And how! With half the population of Hollywood drooling at the feet of this hot new side of beef, will Marc find out what he has been missing and make up for lost time? Will he ever!!!