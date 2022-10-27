Not Available

Vettah is an Indian Malayalam-language thriller film directed and co-produced by Rajesh Pillai. The film stars Kunchacko Boban, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Sandhya in the lead roles. Story revolves around a Commissioner Sreebala IPS (Manju Warrier) who is investigating about the death of an actress with the help of her colleague ACP Xylex Abraham( Indrajith). She found that the culprit is Melvin (Kunchacko Boban).During the process of investigation she discovers many other shocking things including her father's accident. Movie alsogives a glimpse of dark side of society we live.