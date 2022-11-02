Not Available

Hunt for the Yorkshire Grimace

    Meet the two greatest straight men on the 70's Northern comedy scene; Gary 'Rubber-Johnny-Faced' Rhodes and Dougie 'Bit-Mongy-Round-the-Mouth' Rivers This light hearted comedy features racist jokes, rape jokes, cripple jokes, AIDS jokes, animal slaughter jokes, defecation jokes, wanking vicar jokes also some dead babies, back street abortions, wheel-chair stunts and reptilocide. But beneath the hilarity there is a tear in the clown's Jap's eye as Gary and Dougie begin to suspect that death dwells in the domain of dark dreams..or summat like that! Quotes - 'An unapologetically offensive piece of low-grade British trash cinema' Tony Earnshaw, National Museum of Photography, Film & Television - "Unique & original style combined with biting wit & stunning satire:" Elliot Grove, Raindance Film Festival On the big Screen - 'Something Weird Weekend' National Museum of Photography, Film & Television, 2005 - Raindance Film Festival Sept 96 (Special silent screening)

