2010

Hunt to Kill

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 5th, 2010

Studio

NGN Productions

A U.S. Border Patrol agent Jim Rhodes, a tough divorcée mourning the loss of his murdered partner while struggling to raise his rebellious daughter in the mountains of Montana. But when a crew of trigger-happy fugitives takes Rhodes and his daughter hostage, a rugged wilderness will explode in all-terrain vengeance. Is there any wounded animal more dangerous than a lawman left for dead? Daniels portrays one of the villains.

Cast

Eric RobertsLee Davis
Gil BellowsBanks
Gary DanielsJensen
Marie AvgeropoulosKim Rhodes
Emilie UllerupDominika
Michael EklundGeary

View Full Cast >

Images