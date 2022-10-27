Not Available

It is nightfall. A hunter lurks in the darkness, wandering further towards the impenetrable. Do the meanings lie in the stream, in the mountains, the stars, or in the death of things? A lyrical and ambiguous existential essay film. Utilising organic metaphors within nature, Scott Barley addresses the past of his own cinematic image; where life, paths, obstacles and destinies intertwine. A film made as a "cleanser", it is the death of the iconography found within his previous films; a film where no things feature, only suggestions.