Hunter's World Gaming The Movie 3: The Last Nightmare

Not Available

After the first 2 movies based on the true story, this final chapter of my biography film series features the voice talent of Ibuki Kido as Lilly Bloomerchen from Soul Worker, Chris “GZ” Trask and Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, and hopefully Katy Klaws comes to buddy’s channel very soon as our next movie project followed by his personal stuff like his movies that don’t have me, as Mikey Lugo said before. In this final film based on the true story, Hunter unites with his old friends from the monster universe as they face the final foe that represents to be another brother of buddy gaming. After the fall of billy, John is the one last foe to avenge his villains from the past few years after starting my channel back in 2016. Enjoy this final biography film!