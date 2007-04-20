2007

Hunting and Gathering

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 2007

Studio

TF1 Films Production

Camille (Audrey Tautou) works evenings as an office cleaning woman, and makes graceful drawings in her free time, living in the attic of a Parisian apartment block. Philibert (Laurent Stocker) is a young, aristocratic history buff living - temporarily - in an apartment lower down, part of the estate of his late grandmother. He has let out part of it to up and coming cook Franck (Guillaume Canet),

Cast

Guillaume CanetFranck
Laurent StockerPhilibert Marquet de la Tubelière
Françoise BertinPaulette
Danièle LebrunCamille's Mother
Marie-France MignalPhilibert's Mother
Bernard DhéranPhilibert's Father

View Full Cast >

Images