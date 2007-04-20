Hunting and Gathering

Camille (Audrey Tautou) works evenings as an office cleaning woman, and makes graceful drawings in her free time, living in the attic of a Parisian apartment block. Philibert (Laurent Stocker) is a young, aristocratic history buff living - temporarily - in an apartment lower down, part of the estate of his late grandmother. He has let out part of it to up and coming cook Franck (Guillaume Canet),
|Guillaume Canet
|Franck
|Laurent Stocker
|Philibert Marquet de la Tubelière
|Françoise Bertin
|Paulette
|Danièle Lebrun
|Camille's Mother
|Marie-France Mignal
|Philibert's Mother
|Bernard Dhéran
|Philibert's Father
View Full Cast >