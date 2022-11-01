Hunting Buddies

Not Available

Lifelong friends Layne, Riley, Dom and Jake return to their home town in Minnesota for their annual hunting trip...but this year is different. Animosity is running high and each one of them is wrestling with their own demons - the once inseparable group is tearing apart at the seams. When one of them mysteriously disappears in the middle of the hunting trip, they must band together to find him but what they discover will test their friendship and change all of their lives forever.