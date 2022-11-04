Not Available

Hunting Flies

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nominated for the Golden Palm at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival, this comedy from Polish director Andrzej Wajda stars Zygmunt Malanowicz as Wlodek, a young man stuck in a dead-end job at the local library who lives with his harridan wife and critical in-laws in a small apartment. When Wlodek draws the interest of a library patron, the beautiful young woman encourages him to strive for better things in his life and professional career. Together, the two take off for a three-day affair, but surprises could await Wlodek upon his return home.

Cast

Zygmunt MalanowiczWłodek
Malgorzata BraunekIrena
Hanna SkarzankaHanka's mother
Daniel OlbrychskiBildhauer
Józef PierackiHanka's father

