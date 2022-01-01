Hunting Hitler's Stolen Treasures: The Monuments Men

Not Available

NGC presents the true story of an unlikely World War II band of brothers. The unsuspecting group of scholars, academics, historians and architects headed to the front lines of the bloodiest war in history to rescue thousands of years' worth of European art and culture from Nazi-occupied Europe. Through extensive archive sources and photographs, journals and letter excerpts, along with the personal accounts from surviving family members, this special sheds light on the remarkable story. Documentary - 10 February 2014 (USA)