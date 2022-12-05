Hunting in the North

Not Available

Somewhere, across two fraternal nations, two scrubs hang on a dream of making a fortune. Both of them – Erzhan, a Kazakhstani go-getter, and Michil, an ‘Entrepreneur’ from Yakutia, – hardly make ends meet. However, everything was fine until the Kazakhstani part of the duo talks Michil into arranging a safari to hunt an elusive animal, only found in Yakutia. Of course, they do it for a mutual purpose. But if something can go wrong – it will. Local reindeer herders and hunters are outright offended by the two friends and are making a serious fuss. But it is here, in the Far North, where the protagonists realize their intrinsic values. Translation problems, threatened honor, inhumanity, and deceit will stand in the way of the two rogues.