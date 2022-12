Not Available

The fox demon princess Qingfeng stole the fox spirit ring and came to the world, but was turned into a white fox by heaven. Scholar Geng Qubing was injured when he encountered the white fox and released it to the mountains after rescue. Later, Geng Qubing offended the powerful and was framed for fraud and fell into a low life. Qingfeng repayed his kindness, concealed his identity, and silently helped Geng Qubing who was in trouble, and found hope in life again.