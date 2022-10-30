Not Available

When photographer Eran Barak moves into an apartment in Haifa, he spends his days observing the neighbourhood: three high-rise residential buildings under construction, forever changing the neighbourhood; a photograph of two eternally smiling teenagers killed in a car accident, taped to a small monument; an aging Nazi hunter looking for recognition. As he absorbs it all, these seemingly unrelated elements enter his apartment in the form of photographs that line his walls. Reminiscent of the work of Chris Marker, Barak’s Hunting Time is a poetic and moving meditation on memories and remembrance, history and documentation, reality and imagination.