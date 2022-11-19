Huppa Huiyya

Not Available

‘Huppa Huiya!’ is a total entertaining film with a social message. In that two hour length film, the director has however wasted first thirty minutes to describe all the characters and their attitude. But, once it takes off with that fantasy filled plot, it runs smoothly, holding the audience to their seats. Cinematography by national award winning cameraman A.K. Bir is the biggest asset of the film. He has captured all those outdoor scenes very effectively. Siddharth Jadhav has proved that a tailor made role can make him a solo hero, shouldering the responsibility of film’s success. Girija Oak as his co-star is the right choice. She has played her part very well.