Not Available

Something strange seems to be going on with the vehicles in Busytown. Thanks to a mix-up at the gas station, the cars have started blowing bubbles, Lowly Worm can't find his apple car and somebody has been nibbling on the Mouse family's cheese car. Can Huckle Cat solve all these automotive mysteries? This exciting collection of fun-filled episodes is from the popular animated series based on the books by Richard Scarry.