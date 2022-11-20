Not Available

Documenting a massive 3-day rock festival, Germany's biggest, hippest annual live music event, featuring backstage interviews and visual gags, all linked in self-explanatory style by the stars involved. WITH QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, RAMMSTEIN AND KASABIAN A roaring rock'n'roll machine, the 'Queens of the Stone Age' and a live class experience. Together with Rammstein, Kasabian and other top acts they are seen on one of the biggest festivals in northern Germany, the Hurricane Festival. ARTE presents the spectacular stage show.