Not Available

This extraordinary documentary illuminates the genius behind some of the most exquisite images ever set to celluloid by filmmaker Mikhaïl Kalatozov. An insightful account of a reserved man who paradoxically created rapturous, expressive cinema. Colleagues and historians, including Claudia Cardinale, describe the complicated way that Kalatozov made such radical works within the restrictions of film-making in the Soviet state.